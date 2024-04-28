IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

