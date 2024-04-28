IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $393.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.56. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

