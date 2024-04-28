IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,822,000 after buying an additional 136,851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 33,477 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

