IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.76 Million in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.