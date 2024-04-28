IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,746 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 1.4% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $46.73 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

