IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,371 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.