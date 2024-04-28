IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $273.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.68 and its 200 day moving average is $281.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

