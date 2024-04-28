IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, reports. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million.

IMAX Trading Down 1.8 %

IMAX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,912. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $908.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth about $7,118,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 33.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 392,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 99,163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

