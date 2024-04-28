Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Immunic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IMUX

Immunic Price Performance

IMUX opened at $1.22 on Friday. Immunic has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 26.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 159,973 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 46.3% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 272,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 86,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.