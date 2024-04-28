Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10, reports. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $74.58.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.