Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10, reports. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%.
Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $74.58.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
