ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

