Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Holdings Lifted by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 7.0% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned about 4.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,209 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

