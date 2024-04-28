Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $15.74. Inpex shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 38,222 shares traded.

Inpex Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.42%.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

