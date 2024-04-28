InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in April

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.61. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.93 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.21%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.