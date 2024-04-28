Insider Buying: Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Director Purchases 239,274 Shares of Stock

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) Director Steven F. Geary purchased 239,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,105.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,574 shares in the company, valued at $32,444.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NCPL stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.43. Netcapital Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Netcapital Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netcapital Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCPL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.03% of Netcapital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

