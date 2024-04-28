Insider Selling: Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) VP Sells $603,169.50 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

View Our Latest Report on RRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Range Resources by 23.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 224,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $19,704,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.