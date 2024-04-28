Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,074,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 201,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,531,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,807. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

