Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 88,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,541,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,951. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

