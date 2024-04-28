Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,110 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Cronos Group worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27,626 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,981. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

