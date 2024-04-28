Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 109,309,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,050,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

