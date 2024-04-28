Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 186,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of TELUS International (Cda) at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.5 %

TIXT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 240,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,809. The company has a market capitalization of $883.48 million, a PE ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

