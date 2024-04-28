Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.40. 1,025,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,401. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

