Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Stock Holdings Raised by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,146,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 681,208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 700,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 466,873 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,115,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. 394,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0766 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

