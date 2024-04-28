Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the March 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 135,243 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,124,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $507.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

