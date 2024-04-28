Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 913,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $59.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $46.73 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

