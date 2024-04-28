iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Up 131.6% in April

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. 4,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,235. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.