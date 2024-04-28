iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 116.8% in April

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the March 31st total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 525,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,859. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,177,000 after buying an additional 341,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after buying an additional 921,570 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,544,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,431,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.