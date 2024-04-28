iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 116.8% in April

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the March 31st total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 525,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,859. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
