iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,443,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after buying an additional 946,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,403,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,878. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.