iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

