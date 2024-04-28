iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $72,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWM opened at $198.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.