iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Reduced by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 392,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,705. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

