iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

