Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.17

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and traded as low as $17.99. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 736 shares traded.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
