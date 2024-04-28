Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $161.49

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.49 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.85). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.87), with a volume of 103,692 shares changing hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £49.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,006.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.82. The company has a quick ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Jersey Oil and Gas

In other news, insider Les Thomas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,233.20). 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

