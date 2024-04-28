JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Target Price to $185.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.08.

IBM stock opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

