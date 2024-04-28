JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $290.37

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.37 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 311 ($3.84). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 308 ($3.80), with a volume of 1,058,231 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.42. The company has a market capitalization of £240.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,925.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

