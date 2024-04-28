K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CPG stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.25 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.