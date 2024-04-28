Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

