Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00.

GL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.33.

Get Globe Life alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 95,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.