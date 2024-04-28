Kering SA (PPRUY) to Issue Dividend of $1.01 on May 21st

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.009 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Kering Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kering stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kering has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $64.61.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

