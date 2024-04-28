KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,776 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

