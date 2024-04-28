KickToken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $308.97 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,542.89 or 1.00011858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00105479 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02315964 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $14.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

