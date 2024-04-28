Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.33

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.33 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.67). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 134.60 ($1.66), with a volume of 1,230,253 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
