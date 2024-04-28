Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.85.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

