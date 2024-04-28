Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 341,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.