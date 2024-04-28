Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

