Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Position Increased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after buying an additional 178,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 17.3 %

Shares of KNSL traded down $78.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.64. 804,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

