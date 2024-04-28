Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 206.9% in April

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 206.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Featured Articles

