Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Releases Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. Kirby has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at $901,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,521. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

