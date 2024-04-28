Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.89 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 95.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

